GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD) — A several-month-long investigation led to five arrests.

According to a Knox County Sheriff’s Office press release, Juan Garcias, Jordan Hess, Jena Hess and Treyshawn Mclaren of Galesburg and Shiloh Bates of Monmouth were arrested for drugs and weapons charges.

During search warrants that were executed on Wednesday in Galesburg and Monmouth, agents recovered six guns, 1,097 grams of methamphetamine, Psilocybin Mushrooms, Crack Cocaine, and a large quantity of cannabis and money.

According to the sheriff’s office, additional indictments are expected.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office received assistance from the Monmouth Police Department, Galesburg Police Department, Warren County Sheriff’s Office, the F.B.I TOC West Task Force, United States Attorney’s Office Rock Island, Knox County State’s Attorney Office and the Warren County State’s Attorney Office.