PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The last of the defendants who stole from Thompson Trading Company in Creve Coeur have been sentenced.

They are:

Jaquon Timothy, 19: Sentenced to 22 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release

Deondra Proctor, 20: Sentenced to 27 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release

Tyruis Bramlett, 19: Sentenced to 32 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release

Devin Price, 22: Sentenced to 66 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release

Zabian Hatcher, 22: Sentenced to 84 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release

Each of the five defendants have been in the custody of the U.S. Marshals since their arrest.

The crime

Just after 2 a.m. on Oct. 29, 2020 Creve Coeur Police were dispatched to Thompson Trading Company, a local gun store.

Officers found the glass entry door shattered, and security camera footage later showed six individuals committing the burglary. Three of them went inside, and the other three stayed outside the building.

The trio that went inside was seen stealing nine guns, including a Colt 9 mm AR-15 rifle equipped with a high-capacity magazine.

The six suspects then jumped into the getaway vehicle, which was then chased by an East Peoria police officer. The getaway car struck a curb and sustained severe damage.

The suspects then got out of the car and ran, but the driver stayed and was taken into custody. Two guns were recovered at the scene, and two others were found in a nearby driveway. Several ID cards were also found in the car.

As previously reported, the suspects who attempted to run away ordered an Uber to pick them up.

After an investigation, officers found the driver, along with the six other suspects, broke into a car dealership in Pekin in an attempt to steal vehicles. That attempt was unsuccessful.

On the way back to Peoria, someone told the driver to pull into Thompson Trading Company, where they instead burglarized the store.

The penalties for conspiracy to steal and possesses firearms from a licensed arms dealer are up to five years in prison, a $250,000 fine, and up to three years of supervised release.

Stealing from a federal firearms licensee and possession of a stolen firearm each has penalties of up to 10 years’ imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, and up to a three-year term of supervised release.