$5 million bond set for accused murderer of former Peoria surgeon

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The suspect in the stabbing of Dr. William H. Marshall of Peoria was indicted Tuesday.

Robert Ely, 54, was arrested in the St. Louis area Wednesday, June 9, and charged with first-degree murder in relation to the stabbing death of Marshall.

During a press conference Thursday, June 10, Peoria County State’s Attorney Jodi Hoos said Ely allegedly ran a crime ring where criminals would target the elderly to enter their homes and burglarize them. Hoos said it is unclear why Ely chose Marshall’s home specifically, other than it fit the MO (motive).

According to the bill of indictment, Peoria Police Officer Roberto Vasquez acted as a witness. Ely was indicted with first-degree murder.

His arraignment will take place on Thursday, June 24 at 10:30 a.m. The case has been assigned to Judge Kevin W Lyons.

His bail has been set at $5 million.