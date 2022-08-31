PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police detectives have identified five more individuals related to a fight at Peoria Stadium.

According to a Peoria police press release, detectives arrested three 16-year-olds, one 15-year-old and one 17-year-old for mob action and transported them to the Juvenile Detention Center.

All five were District 150 students.

The incident remains under investigation and more arrests are expected.

Peoria stadium was evacuated Friday after school resource officers struck their batons against the metal bench to break up a fight that involved adults and juveniles.

The sound was misheard by many and caused many people to run from their seats.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Peoria Police Juvenile Detective Irving at 309-494-8368, tip411 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 309-673-9000.