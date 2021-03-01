5 Pontiac correctional officers face felony charges after February bar fight

LEXINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — 5 Pontiac prison guards are facing charges for aggravated battery and mob action, after starting a bar fight at DaT Bar & Grill on Feb. 12.

Lexington Police Chief David Belvery said they’re accused of starting a fight with 3 men, including one who is Vietnam Veteran.

The 5 men were there with a larger group of 15 employees from the Illinois State Correctional Institution just before 11 P.M.

38-year-old Adam Deal, 35-year-old Nicholas Page, 29-year-old Adam Greenway, 43-year-old Jason Dyer, and 24-year-old Gino Wendes, all arrested. Records from McLean County show the five have since bonded out of jail.

