PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Five people remain hospitalized after a CityLink bus crashed on Harrison Street between SW Adams and Jefferson Streets around 11 a.m. Thursday.

According to CityLink’s Director of Safety Jason Culbertson, the bus driver and four passengers remain in the hospital after the crash. Only one of the passengers sent to the hospital has been released.

Culbertson said that CityLink is conducting its own investigation to find out the exact cause of the crash. He said a blown-out tire did not cause the driver to lose control of the vehicle.

The bus has been brought to CityLink’s yard for investigation.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.