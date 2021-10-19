5 residents hospitalized, 8 displaced following 13-hour-long fatal fire in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Eight residents are displaced and five of them are in the hospital after a house fire blazed through the night in Bloomington.

Just after 11 p.m. Monday night, firefighters were dispatched to the 600 block of W. Market for a structure fire. Upon arrival, they found multiple residents outside with their neighbors.

The residents told them at least one person was still in the home, but due to the strength of the fire, firefighters were unable to get inside immediately.

At 2:20 a.m. Tuesday morning, crews were able to enter the structure, where they found a deceased 62-year-old male. An autopsy has been scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

In addition, five residents of the home were taken to local hospitals for injuries related to the fire. In all, eight residents were displaced by the fire.

The last apparatus left the scene at 12:30, meaning crews were on scene for a total of 13 hours and 22 minutes. Approximately 27 personnel were working the fire.

The building has been deemed a total loss, and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation. No damage estimate has been made at this time.