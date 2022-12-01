EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Bass Pro Shops in East Peoria opened its doors at 5 a.m. on Black Friday to more than 500 customers eager to score some great deals.

Mike Heuermann, general manager at Bass Pro Shops, said they also gave out gift cards to some early birds.

“Black Friday for us it’s a tradition for a lot of families, especially here in the area… It’s very rewarding, a lot of hard work goes into it from our outfitters. This is our 12th Black Friday at this location so our customers are excited and it’s nice to see all the hard work pay off today,” he said.

Heuermann added it takes a lot mental preparation for the big day.

“Black Friday, I think, really takes a year to mentally prepare for it. But over the last several few weeks, just the increased amount of freight flow and just getting things staged and ready to go,” he said.

He said there are deals in nearly every category.

Kids can also take a picture at Santa’s Wonderland.