PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Center for Prevention of Abuse (CFPA) was awarded a grant from the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois Tuesday.

According to a CFPA press release, the $50,000 Community Partner Grant will go towards the center’s violence prevention education programs.

The grant money is expected to fund three prevention education programs including relationship abuse, sexual abuse, and bullying.

“We deeply appreciate receiving this $50,000 grant from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois for our Prevention Education programming,” said Carol Merna, Chief Executive Officer at the Center for Prevention of Abuse.

“Prevention education is one of the most important offerings from CFPA, yet its value often goes unrecognized and is historically underfunded. Strong community partners, like Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois, help us pursue our mission of helping all people live free from violence and abuse, which includes working to stop abuse before it begins. CFPA has been preventing and intervening in the cycle of violence for nearly 50 years and providing young people with violence prevention educational programming for almost four decades.” Chief Executive Officer at the Center for Prevention of Abuse Carol Merna

The programs will educate students from pre-kindergarten through high school, as well as teachers and families about building healthy relationships, recognizing sexual abuse, bullying, and social and emotional management.

The CFPA offers comprehensive violence prevention programming to students in Peoria, Tazewell, and Woodford Counties and reaches nearly 36,000 students annually.

More information about CFPA is available on their website.