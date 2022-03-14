EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) –A project that aims to address the needs of children and families in the 61605 zip code is getting a major boost.

Illinois Central College’s Peoria Cradle to Career Initiative (CCI) received $500,000 in funds at Congresswoman Cheri Bustos’ request as part of the $1.5 trillion federal spending bill passed by Congress last week.

The Initiative is a community-based partnership between Illinois Central College, Peoria Public Schools, the City of Peoria, the CEO Council, and 29 additional community partners designed to transform the neighborhoods of the 61605 zip code.

This initial funding lays the groundwork for the reapplication of a $30 million U.S. Department of Education Promise Neighborhood Grant, according to a press release.

“We could not be more excited about the funding of the Jump-Starting the Peoria Cradle to Career Initiative, which lays the foundation for community revitalization of the 61605 neighborhoods. Through assessments of each family’s education, workforce training, employment, housing, healthcare, and other needs, a regional plan will be launched to ensure members of one of the most devastated communities in the country, receive the support they need to become productive and successful members of their community.” Illinois Central College President Dr. Sheila Quirk-Bailey

The $500,000 will be used to take inventory of human resources and infrastructure necessary to establish baselines for the improvement of educational outcomes, the expansion of technology capabilities, and stronger engagement with career and community resources.