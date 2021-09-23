50’s is open again but owners say they’re still struggling

PEORIA, Ill (WMBD) – After two employees tested positive for COVID-19, a Peoria diner opted to close its doors for 12 days.

The manager of the 50’s diner, Kelly Wilcox said now they’re open and need business to make up for lost time, but traffic has been slow. Once notified, she said they decided to close completely, as they serve customers with an older demographic.

She said the safety of their employees and customers is their first priority. To make sure employees could stay afloat, she said they still got paid during the 12-day closure. As of Thursday, she said they’re open, but business is slow and servers are struggling yet again.

“When we did that I think it did affect business I mean you know because we had it it’s kind of like the plague stay away and so directly after that, you saw a huge drop in sales,” said Wilcox.

50’s Diner in Peoria is open every day except Wednesday, from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.