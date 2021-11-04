51 flood victims file for IDHA grants through City of Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Relief could be coming to some Bloomington homeowners affected by June flooding.

According to the city, 51 out of 66 applicants for the Illinois Housing Development Authority or IDHA grants sustained damage related to sewer backups caused by heavy rains in June. The IDHA offers those who qualify a five-year loan to complete work related to addressing health and safety hazards within or around their homes.

In September, the city council voted to allow those funds to be used as a means for victims of the flood to offset their damages.

Deputy City Manager Billy Tyus said the city was prepared to process the number of grant applications and is now reviewing them.

“We had approximately, $640,000 that could be available for work to properties. Again I want to be clear that this program was not just for people who were impacted by the summer’s rains; it was open to the general public for other types of work to homes,” Tyus said.

Those who are eligible can receive up to $45,000 through the grant.