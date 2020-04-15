Peoria Public School leaders encourage E-learning for its students

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The numbers show only 54 percent of Peoria Public School students are participating in remote learning.

Students got an extra week of spring break due to the Governor’s ‘Stay-at-Home’ order, but they should still should have been completing assignments online.

Richwoods High School students are the most engaged with 77 percent participating in E-learning. But Manual and Peoria High dropping off heavily, with only 37 percent of Manual students and 35 percent of Peoria High students participating in at-home schoolwork.

Peoria Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Sharon Desmoulin-Kherat says students should take learning just as serious as if they were in the classroom.

“Hopefully this experience will force us to a normal. Because the focus now is not on compliance. It’s on learning, it’s on learning and not on grades,” Dr. Kherat said, both encouraging students and teachers to have passion for learning.

School district leaders say they’re focused on four priorities. To feed kids, keep families in the loop, make sure students learn, and the well being of students and staff.

“We are going to work and peel the onion on what else we can do to help them,” Dr. Kherat said.

So far, Peoria Public Schools has delivered over 105,000 meals to school kids.

At least 200 families have been hooked up with internet access through a partnership with Comcast, and 5,000 electronic devices have been dropped off at doorsteps so students can learn remotely.

Dr. Kherat wants to encourage students to finish strong these last few months.

“So continue to be engaged and do your work and do as much as you can and hopefully its not about the grade, but about learning and preparing yourself for the next level and for a better future,” Dr. Kherat said, encouraging seniors nearing graduation.

Both primary and middle schools’ participation is much higher than that of the high school students.

67 percent of primary school students and 73 percent of middle students are participating in E-learning.