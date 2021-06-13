55th annual Tremont Turkey Festival wraps up Sunday

TREMONT, Ill. (WMBD) — Many trotted through Tremont City Park for the final day of Tremont’s 55th annual Turkey Festival on Sunday.

Festival emcee Tim Barrow said despite warm weekend temperatures, the community came out in numbers, with positive energy.

“People are smiling, they’re happy to get out, it was a hot weekend, but today is just absolutely beautiful to be out here, and I think people just are ready to be out,” said Barrow.

People lined up for the festival’s food attractions and the famous grilled turkey and strawberry shortcake tents both ran out of food.

“That’s the goal, to sell out, not sell out too early,” said Strawberry Shortcake Chairperson Heidi Chaney.

She said many people were appreciative of volunteers serving their time.

“Excited, thankful that we’re out here, thankful for our service, so it’s been really good energy, I think people were ready to get out, come to a festival, and enjoy good food, and good people,” said Chaney.

Barrow said it was fun to be able to start the summer with a positive community event.

“The Turkey Festival is one of the first ones that gets to kick off summer, and it’s really nice,” said Barrow.