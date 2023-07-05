WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Washington Planning and Zoning Commission is set to approve a 56-unit two bedroom apartment complex proposal at it’s Wednesday meeting.

The proposed location is a five-acre lot of untouched land at the corner of Cummings Lane and Washington St., which is across the street from Cherry Tree Shopping Center. It would be rezoned from “general retail” to “multi-family residential” for construction of the apartment complex.

Zach Kalina, the owner of Zeek’s Comics and Games in Cherry Tree Shopping Center, said it’s a good move for the city.

“We’ve actually seen a lot of businesses starting to pop up here in the city and just having more people move over into Washington. So very excited because it’s right across the street from the business,” he said.

The plot of land for the proposed apartment complex sits next to Canterbury Manor Condos; some residents said it would affect their quality of life.

“I think it would just add a lot more traffic in this area, especially being off of the main road of town So It’s probably not the best area to do those kind of things,” said Jordan Douglas, an eight-year resident of Canterbury Manor Condos.

Douglas said more housing development is needed in Washington, but the proposed location is not the right fit.

“I feel like there’s land out in town that would be easier for it…It’s pretty busy. It’s like the very it’s the main road of town. So I mean, if kids are outside playing and stuff, it just be a dangerous area for them to enjoy,” she said.

If the proposal is approved by the Planning and Zoning Commission, it will go before Washington City Council for final approval.

Washington City Council would also have approve zoning for a 15-foot variance on the backside of the development. Washington Mayor Gary Manier said it should alleviate any traffic concerns.