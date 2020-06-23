58-year-old dead after getting hit by a vehicle on I-74 near Carlock

CARLOCK, Ill. (WMBD) — A 58-year-old pedestrian is dead after getting hit by a pick-up truck on I-74 eastbound near Carlock Tuesday.

McLean County Coroner Dr. Kathy Yoder said she was called to the scene around mile marker 125 around 3:35 p.m. The Illinois State Police, Carlock Fire and Rescue, Danvers Police Department, and McLean County Sheriff’s Office were already on scene.

The male victim was pronounced deceased at 3:55 p.m.

The incident remains under investigation by the Illinois state police and the McLean County Coroner’s Office.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected

Stay Connected