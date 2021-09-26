59th annual Peoria Art Guild Fine Art Fair offers all different forms and mediums

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — Artists near and far set up shop along Peoria’s riverfront for the Peoria Art Guild’s 59th annual Fine Art Fair, which took place from Saturday, Sept. 25 to Sunday, Sept. 26.

One artist brought her paintings for the first time this year.

“It’s different and I do not price myself like a pro because I’m not a pro, so everyone’s been able to take one home with them,” said painter Sharon Danielson. “And my booth is getting really empty and I’m really excited.”

Each year, the community can participate in the art too. The “Community Mural” is a long-standing tradition that allows fair-goers to paint one piece of the project for free. Then, finished tiles are added one by one and the picture slowly comes together.

“We have several people that come back every year to do another tile,” said committee member JoAnne Wayland.

The Peoria Art Guild’s Executive Director, Shannon Cox, said the finished piece will be photographed and printed on a mural to go on Washington Street.

Cox said the fair brings foot traffic and revenue to Central Illinois.

“The arts community in Central Illinois is very vibrant,” she said. “And this is just an event that brings all different kinds of arts together, all different mediums. There’s something for everybody. So I think it’s just a great event to inspire people.”