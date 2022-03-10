NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Wednesday’s McLean County Board of Education meeting began at 6:30 p.m. and did not wrap up until just before 2 a.m.

After listening to about 70 public commenters, and more than five hours of public comment, the board made an amendment to a recommendation that would have eliminated 5th grade band & orchestra in Unit 5 schools, along with other cuts.

Unit 5 Superintendent Dr. Kristen Weikle presented the recommendation last week, saying it would have cut expenses and increased revenue.

“I know some of these recommendations aren’t easy to hear, and they’re certainly not easy to recommend, again, no superintendent wants to have to make recommendations that might reduce opportunities, or impact staff in a negative way,” said Dr. Weikle.

Board of Education Member Barry Hitchins motioned to amend the recommendation to remove the 5th grade band & orchestra programs from being one of the reductions. That amendment and the amended recommendation were approved unanimously.

Not every recommendation was amended. While 5th-grade band & orchestra were saved from recommended reductions, 8th grade foreign language, 36 staff positions, along with other cuts were made with the approval.

By removing 5th grade band & orchestra from recommended cuts, two staff positions in Unit 5 were saved, and the district will keep the 5th grade band & orchestra programs $108,000 cost on its deficit.

Board President Amy Roser stressed if the district does not get a referendum, or find another source of revenue, the district’s financial deficit to their education fund will continue to grow. That number is expected to reach nearly $14 million in FY 2023.

“I need every single person who spoke tonight, and every single person who advocated for 5th grade band & orchestra to fully understand the scale and the magnitude of what $14 million looks like for this district,” said Roser.

Ryan Budzinski, a music department chair in the district, said there is work to be done for the board, for faculty, for the parents, and the community on how to help fix the districts financial deficit to it’s education fund.

“I think that there are some things we were able to save, and some shortfalls from and education stand point that we were able to avoid, but I don’t think it was 100% win for anybody, so we’ll be looking at what we can do to help next,” said Budzinski.