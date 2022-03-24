PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — A Pekin man has been sentenced to 6.5 years behind bars for the distribution of ice methamphetamine.

Sean E. Ward, 49, was sentenced on March 22. Following his time served, he will have five years of supervised release.

At his sentencing hearing, U.S. District Judge James E. Shadid found Ward responsible for dealing about 246.2 grams of meth. Shadid also noted Ward’s criminal history was separated by periods of sobriety, and that Ward appeared committed to working on his substance abuse and mental health issues.

At the hearing, the government showed evidence that Ward sold the drugs on three different occasions in the summer of 2021. The largest of the sales was 110.5 grams of pure methamphetamine.

Following his indictment August 2021, Ward plead guilty in October. He has since been in the custody of the U.S. Marshals, but was allowed to attend substance abuse treatment prior to sentencing.

The penalties for meth distribution are between 10 years and up to life in prison, a fine not to exceed $10 million, and at least five years of supervised release.

Ward was eligible for a lower sentence because he was sentenced pursuant to the “safety-valve” provision of 18 U.S.C. §3553(f).