PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A total of 26 law enforcement officers participated in Peoria’s latest directed patrol Thursday.

According to a Peoria Police press release, during the patrol police conducted 16 vehicle stops, issued 24 tickets, made six arrests, impounded four vehicles, and recovered three handguns in addition to crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

Major incidents during the directed patrol included:

Peoria police received information from the Bloomington Police Department that a wanted suspect, 28-year-old Eemer J. Henderson, was seen near Hightower Street and Sam J. Jones Avenue. Henderson attempted to flee when approached by police, but he was quickly detained. Henderson was in possession of a handgun, drugs and drug paraphernalia. He was arrested for armed violence, possession of a weapon by a felon, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a stolen firearm and unlawful possession of a controlled substance. He has been transported to the Peoria County Jail and awaiting transfer to McLean County.

Police conducted a traffic stop near Main and Ellis Street at approximately 9:22 p.m. for a vehicle violation. A 17-year-old passenger fled the vehicle while in possession of a handgun. Police apprehended the juvenile and arrested them for unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a handgun under 21 and resisting arrest. The 17-year-old was transported to the Peoria County Juvenile Detention Center.

Police conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle violation near Brighton Avenue and Courtland Street at approximately 10:15 p.m. One of the vehicle’s passengers, 18-year-old Jerry D. Hawkins, was found to be in possession of a loaded handgun. Hawkins was arrested for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a handgun under 21 and no FOID. HE was transported to the Peoria County Jail.

“The Peoria Police Department is committed to ridding our streets of illegal weapons and drugs that are seized during our Directed Patrols. Our department is using every resource available to continue these details and arrest those who commit crimes in this great city of ours,” Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria stated.

During the directed patrol, there were no reported vehicle thefts, and three stolen vehicles were recovered.

Officers from the Peoria Police Department’s Special Investigations Division, Patrol Operations, Criminal Investigations Division, Neighborhood Services Unit and Traffic Unit all participated in the directed patrol.