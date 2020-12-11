6-foot Menorah of Hope and Freedom makes 19th annual appearance at Northwoods Mall

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The symbolism of the menorah is more important in 2020 than ever before according to Rabbi Eli Langsam.

“Especially in today’s day and age, the message of Chanukah rings true more than ever,” Langsam said.

Each year, the Chabad Jewish Center of Peoria erects a 6-foot Menorah of Hope and Freedom in the Northwoods Mall. The location is intentional because there is typically plenty of foot traffic.

2020 is the 19th year the center will be putting up the menorah. The mall remains open for visitors to see the monument, although foot traffic is fewer and far between this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Chanukah holiday began Thursday night. Every day throughout the holiday, a volunteer at Northwoods Mall will light another lightbulb on the monument.