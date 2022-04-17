PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria firefighters and paramedics responded to a two-vehicle crash Saturday evening, eventually sending six to the hospital, one in critical condition.

The call came in a little after 7 p.m. and first responders arrived on scene at the intersection of War Memorial Drive and Brandywine Drive in Peoria. In a press release, Peoria Battalion Chief Scott Strum said fire companies determined one of six people involved in the crash needed extrication from the vehicle.

Extra fire companies were called to the scene to provide medical care and aid with the extrication, using the “Jaws of Life” to get the person out.

Advanced Medical Transport (AMT) transported the patient, reportedly in serious condition, to a local hospital. While en route, Strum said two Peoria Fire Department paramedics assisted AMT.

The other five people were also taken to a local hospital with what are expected to be non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Peoria Fire Department.

Saturday evening crash on War Memorial Drive and Brandywine Drive in Peoria. Photos submitted by Kirk Thomas.

Traffic was temporarily blocked on War Memorial Drive.

Strum said no firefighters were injured.