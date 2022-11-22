BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — In the Twin Cities, 11 candidates have filed to appear on their respective ballots for city council seats for the April consolidated election.

In the City of Bloomington, five candidates turned in their petitions Monday morning to the Bloomington Election Commission.

In April, voters will be asked to choose aldermen for Wards 1,2,4,6, and 8 on the Bloomington City Council.

So far, Jenna Kearns has filed in Ward 1 to serve the remainder of former alderman, Jamie Mathy’s seat. Grant Walch was appointed to the vacancy earlier this year.

In Ward 6, a race is brewing already between two newcomers. Jordan Baker has filed to run for the Ward 6 seat and so has Cody Hendricks. Incumbent, De Urban is not seeking reelection and was appointed in October 2021 to fill the vacancy left by Jenn Carrillo.

Incumbent Donna Boelen is the only current council member of the up-for-grabs wards to file for reelection. She represents Ward 2.

Finally, Kent Lee has announced he will run for the Ward 8 seat. Luke Stremlau, executive director of the Bloomington Election Commission said he expects a few more filings before Monday.

“The way that petition filing works is ballot placement also comes into play. So you get a lot of people come in on the first day, there are people lined up before we even got into the office. We’ll have the same thing at the end of filing when you can have your name at the end of the ballot if you show up last,” Stremlau said.

To the north, in the Town of Normal a total of six candidates filed their petitions Monday with the town clerk.

Incumbent city council members, Kathleen Lorenz, Stan Nord and Karyn Smith all filed to seek reelection. Lorenz is seeking her third term in council. Nord and Smith are seeking their second.

Three newcomers are hoping to be voted in at one of the seats; Andy Byars, Karl Sila and Marc Tiritilli all filed to run. Tiritilli ran for mayor in 2017 and 2021 but lost both races to current mayor Chris Koos.

In Normal, all six council seats are voted at-large, meaning there is no distinction between where they live as long as they live in the Town.

The three candidates with the most votes will win a seat on the council. Candidates have until Monday, Nov. 28 to file their petitions.

Election Day is April 4th.