6 taken to hospital after apartment fire in Havana Friday night

HAVANA, Ill. (WMBD) — Six people were transported to the hospital after a fire broke out at the Timothy Terrace Apartments, a retirement facility, Friday, March 19.

At approximately 10 p.m., the Havana Fire Department was dispatched to the complex for a report of a structure fire with multiple people trapped. The Havana Police Department arrived on the scene and made several rescues.

Fire crews made several searches and cleared the building.



Photos courtesy of Jannai Johnson

Although the building suffered major damage, the fire was contained to the apartment of origin. No fatalities were reported, but all residents were displaced.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.