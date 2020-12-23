6-year-old Peoria twins sell hot chocolate for Children’s Hospital

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two little Peoria twins are making sure everyone gets a sweet treat all in the name of charity.

Tucker and Max Stewart are two six-year-olds with a purpose this Christmas. The pair said they want to make sure children like themselves can have a happy holiday.

For the second day in a row on Wednesday, the boys put on a hot chocolate and cookie stand while donating the money to the OSF Children’s Hospital of Illinois.

“Yesterday, it was just hot chocolate,” Max said. “Now, today it’s cookies, hot chocolate and coffee.”

The brothers said no children should be frowning on Christmas so they wanted to help any way they could.

“If there was somebody with no money and they couldn’t buy anything for the babies they would be pretty sad,” Tucker said.

The boys’ mother Beth Stewart said the support from the community has been phenomenal.

“This subdivision is so great in the neighborhood,” Stewart said. “The neighbors are always so supportive so we just decided to support them and support the Children’s’ Hospital.”

She said the boys’ hot chocolate stand on East High Point Drive made about $200 over two days.