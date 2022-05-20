GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD) –The quick actions of a 6-year-old in Galesburg helped minimize damages to a two-story duplex near Broad and North Streets Friday.

According to a Galesburg Fire Department press release, 6-year-old Kylee Stiver woke up to the sound of smoke detectors coming from the apartment below theirs at approximately 5:11 a.m. Friday.

After hearing the alarm, Kylee woke up her mother who called 911, which led to the safe evacuation of all the residents in the apartment building.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, crews saw smoke and flames visible from the windows and quickly extinguished the bedroom fire and removed smoke from the building.

The Galesburg Police and Fire Departments will be acknowledging Kylee for her quick action at the Public Safety Building Wednesday.