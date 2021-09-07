6 years later, Canton Police continue search for Kevin Snyder

CANTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Kevin Snyder has been missing since 2015, but Canton Police have not given up the search.

Now, police are asking the public for help bringing him home.

Police said the 26-year-old has been missing from the area since 2015, and while his last residence was in Fulton County, reports have led police to believe Snyder may have moved to southern Illinois.

Snyder has been described as a white male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5’4” and approximately 170 lbs. He has a tattoo on his left hand, left ankle, right forearm, and upper back.

Those with any information about Snyder or his whereabouts are encouraged to contact the Canton Police Department at 309-647-5131 or anonymously at Fulton County Crime Stoppers at 309-647-3636.