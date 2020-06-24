60 Bradley University employees take voluntary separation

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — 60 Bradley University employees have been accepted into the Voluntary Separation Incentive Program (VSIP) Wednesday.

The program was created to help the university cut costs to their budget. Due to COVID-19, Bradley University lost a significant amount of revenue.

University President Stephen Standifird sent a letter to Bradley employees that said this program is “a significant step in a positive direction in addressing our budget issues.”

Our finance team is working hard to determine what additional savings we need to navigate the challenges ahead. We expect information regarding the next steps in our cost containment efforts to be released in the coming weeks. Our intent is not to fill any of the open positions as a result of the VSIP and the hiring freeze unless absolutely necessary. For critical positions, our first attempt will be to find someone in the organization who isn’t in a critical position and move them into the open position. The intent is to preserve as much of the employment base as possible before considering any additional position eliminations.

The program benefits are as follows:

Upon separation, eligible employees will earn 50% of their base salary for 2020-2021. Bradley will pay the employee in equal installments for a period of twenty-four (24) months, beginning July 2020; Bradley will continue to provide health insurance to eligible employees until September 30, 2020. Employees will be eligible to apply for COBRA coverage afterward. Eligible employees and certain family members admitted to or currently enrolled in courses at Bradley University will continue to receive tuition remission benefits until June 30, 2024. Employees who are eligible for retirement may be eligible to receive benefits accorded Bradley retirees.

