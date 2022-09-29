PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — The National Teachers Union announced a $60k grant that will go towards Peoria students and parents to help fulfill their potential.

The grant was originally announced earlier this summer to get the resources students and teachers need in order to be successful in school.

This year, the union is giving out 27 grants totaling $1.5 million to communities, including $60,000 to the Peoria community.

The goal is to strengthen and formalize the key relationships that are critical to student success, allowing educators, parents, and the entire school community more opportunities to work together to fulfill kids` academic, social, and emotional needs.

Peoria Federation of Teachers President Jeff Adkins-Dutro said he was excited for what the future has to hold.

“We will have a strong, sustainable relationship that will improve our schools and thereby our city. We will have quality, sustainable community schools,” said Adkins-Dutro.

The grant will be used for the 2022-2023 school year.