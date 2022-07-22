PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Fire Department responded to a residential structure fire near Krause and Folkers Avenues at approximately 5:20 a.m. Friday.

According to a Peoria fire press release, firefighters located a heavy fire at the rear of the structure when they arrived at the scene, which extended into the interior of the structure.

Fire crews worked quickly and had the fire under control at 5:33 a.m. The sole occupant of the structure was outside the residents when fire crews arrived, and was not injured.

A fire investigator was called to the scene. The structure suffered $60,000 of heavy fire, heat and smoke damage. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Peoria police were at the scene and provided traffic control, Ameren isolated utility to the residence, and AMT was on standby in case they were needed.

A board-up crew was also requested to secure the residence.