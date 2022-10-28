PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Roughly 60,000 Peoria City Township voters will see an advisory question on their ballots this fall.

If you’re voting in this fall’s General Election, you’ll be raising your voice for both local and statewide races. But on top of the Amendment 1 vote, known as the Worker’s Amendments rights Amendment, Peoria City Township voters will see an advisory question regarding the State’s redistricting process.

The question reads: “Should the State of Illinois adopt an Independent Citizens Commission for the Federal and State redistricting process that would be guided by principles established in Fair Maps Initiative?”

The Peoria County Election Commission’s Executive Director Elizabeth Gannon tells WMBD no action will come from this question. It’s to get a reading on how voters feel about this issue.

Peoria Township voters will live in the light blue area.

You can see a graph of the Township by clicking here.

The General Illinois is on Tuesday, November 8.