BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — It’s the season of giving and the Salvation Army of McLean County kicked off its annual fundraiser Tuesday morning.

Starting Wednesday, Nov. 16 through Christmas Eve, bell ringers will be collecting money in the famous red kettles for the non-profit as part of its Christmas Campaign.

Last year, people donated over $500,000 for the Salvation Army.

Major Dan Leisher said this year, the goal is $600,000 as the non-profit looks to expand its services. Funds collected help support the food pantry, rental assistance and homeless shelters.

“Inflationary things and the pressures that families are facing, it’s really tough to make ends meet and if you get a crisis of some kind it’s very difficult to make ends meet,” Leisher said.

Red kettles will be placed at 19 different locations throughout Bloomington-Normal.

Donations will also be collected via the mail or online.

Leisher said they’re also looking for bell ringing volunteers for all days and times. If interested, one can register to do so here.