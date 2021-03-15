64 new cases of COVID-19 in McLean County over the weekend

Illustration of changing genetic structure to new strain. (Getty Images)

McLean County (WMBD) — Since Friday, 64 people in McLean County tested positive for COVID-19, according to the McLean County Health Department.

To date, McLean County has had 14,831 cases with 14,443 people considered recovered.

As of Monday, 200 people are isolating at home.

Currently, 23 McLean County residents are reported to be in the hospital because of COVID-19. This number does not represent all personal hospitalized for COVID-19 or other treatment and care. McLean County hospital sees people from outside of the county and some county residents may receive care outside of McLean County.

McLean County hospitals are reporting 73% of ICU beds in use, 79% of total beds in use. The total number of patients hospitalized for COVID at McLean County hospitals is 10.

The number of COVID-19 related deaths is unknown right now, according to the department.

COVID-related deaths are not reported out on the same day they occur. The department said it could take days or even weeks to receive an official death certificate and cause of death.

To date, there have been 175 COVID-related deaths reported in McLean County.

There have been 259,000 COVID-19 tests reported in the county, resulting in a cumulative positivity rate of 5.7%. The rolling day positivity rate is 2.3% through 3/14/2021.

Approximately 49,617 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in McLean County.