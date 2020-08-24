64% percent of people in the Tri-County area considered recovered from COVID-19

This electron microscope image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. University of Hong Kong scientists claim to have the first evidence of someone being reinfected with the virus that causes COVID-19. They said Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 that genetic tests show a 33-year-old man returning to Hong Kong from a trip to Spain in mid-August had a different strain of the coronavirus than the one he’d previously been infected with in March. (NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria City/County Health Department released Monday a total of 3,397 people in the Tri-County area tested positive for COVID-19.

Of those cases, 64% of people are considered recovered.

In Peoria County, 2,191 people tested positive for the virus. In Tazewell, 959 people tested positive for COVID-19, and in Woodford County, 247. As of Monday, 48 people have died, with 75% of deaths in Peoria County.

No one in the Tri-County area has died from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. There are 16 patients in ICU suffering from COVID-19 and 38 people not in ICU.

