64% percent of people in the Tri-County area considered recovered from COVID-19

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria City/County Health Department released Monday a total of 3,397 people in the Tri-County area tested positive for COVID-19.

Of those cases, 64% of people are considered recovered.

In Peoria County, 2,191 people tested positive for the virus. In Tazewell, 959 people tested positive for COVID-19, and in Woodford County, 247. As of Monday, 48 people have died, with 75% of deaths in Peoria County.

No one in the Tri-County area has died from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. There are 16 patients in ICU suffering from COVID-19 and 38 people not in ICU.

