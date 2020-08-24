64% percent of people in the Tri-County area considered recovered from COVID-19

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria City/County Health Department released Monday a total of 3,397 people in the Tri-County area tested positive for COVID-19.
Of those cases, 64% of people are considered recovered.
In Peoria County, 2,191 people tested positive for the virus. In Tazewell, 959 people tested positive for COVID-19, and in Woodford County, 247. As of Monday, 48 people have died, with 75% of deaths in Peoria County.
No one in the Tri-County area has died from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. There are 16 patients in ICU suffering from COVID-19 and 38 people not in ICU.
Latest Headlines
- Officials urging “wear a mask” after Bloomington Mayor and ISU President seen not social distancing
- Community members will be able to vote in Grossinger Motors Arena this year
- Delegates vote to re-nominate President Trump as 2020 Republican presidential candidate
- Pekin Plays Host to Rare Women’s Slow Pitch Softball League
- BEHIND THE BODY CAM: The dispute over police policy in Westover