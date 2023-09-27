TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — There was standing room only with an overflow into the lobby at Wednesday’s Tazewell County Board meeting. The crowd was either opposing or supporting Wolf Carbon Solutions and its plans for a CO2 pipeline.

Representatives from the company have been making their rounds across Central Illinois, speaking at forums and presenting to local governments.

Those against the pipeline have concerns about health and safety. Wolf Carbon Solutions has already filed an application with the Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) in June. Patrick Brierley, VP of Engineering for Wolf Carbon Solutions, said the ICC has to approve each parcel the company crosses. There’s more than 600 in Illinois and more than 300 in Iowa.

While there were many community members in the audience opposing the pipeline, union workers were also present to show their support.

Karl Lutz, a Tazwell County business owner, spoke during public comment with concerns about safety.

“I see that the unions have representatives here tonight because they’re afraid if the pipelines doesn’t come they won’t get jobs,” said Lutz. “We have to think about the long term effects. Alright. We don’t care about their four or five-day jobs or two-week jobs.”

Luka Ogan, Business Representative for International Union of Operating Engineers Local 649 said the union is in full support of the pipeline project.

“Wolf Carbon Solutions has signed a letter of intent stating they will build this project 100% union,” said Ogan “We’re highly trained, highly-skilled in installing and maintaining pipeline safety. Again, 649 supports this project.”

Before the meeting officials in surrounding areas released statements opposing the pipeline.

Bill Hauter, State Representative for 87th District, which includes Morton, said he would support efforts to pause the approval and construction of CO2 pipelines. Hauter, who is also a physician said he believes the safety of Illinois residents should come first. He also had concerns about Wolf Carbon Solutions ability to use eminent domain.

“I will never support the seizure of private property for corporate profits or state purposes,” said Hauter.

Jodi Hoos, Peoria County State’s Attorney, filed a petition to intervene in the pipeline case. She joins Tazewell County who filed a petition earlier in the month.

“The proposed pipeline impacts all parts of Peoria County – our citizens, our infrastructure, and our public safety. I filed to make certain we have a voice on what that impact will be,” said Hoos.

The ICC is set to make a decision on Wolf Carbon Solutions application by May 16, 2024. The company hopes to begin construction in 2025.