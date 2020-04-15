65 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Tri-County area

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — There are now 65 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Tri-County area.

According to Peoria City/County Health Department administrator Monica Hendrickson, there are 33 positive cases in Peoria County, 21 in Tazewell County, and 11 in Woodford County.

Twenty-one ICU beds are in use throughout area hospitals, with six of those for confirmed cases and 15 for pending test results. There are 28 non-ICU beds in use.

In Peoria County specifically, 12 people are recovering or have recovered.

