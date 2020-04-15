Closings
There are currently 49 active closings. Click for more details.

65 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Tri-County area

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — There are now 65 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Tri-County area.

According to Peoria City/County Health Department administrator Monica Hendrickson, there are 33 positive cases in Peoria County, 21 in Tazewell County, and 11 in Woodford County.

Twenty-one ICU beds are in use throughout area hospitals, with six of those for confirmed cases and 15 for pending test results. There are 28 non-ICU beds in use.

In Peoria County specifically, 12 people are recovering or have recovered.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS

Takeout & Delivery Guide

National Unemployment Tracker

Trending Stories

Latest Local News

More Local News