65 hospitalized in McLean County for COVID-19

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department is reporting 1,786 new cases since Friday, Jan. 7, bringing the total of probable and confirmed cases to 36,744.

At this time, 5,796 individuals are isolated at home, and 30,580 positive cases have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

Currently, 49 McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19.

McLean County hospitals are reporting 89% of ICU beds in use, 94% of total beds in use. The total number of patients hospitalized for COVID at McLean County hospitals is 65.

There have been 319 COVID-related deaths reported in McLean County.

More than 730,200 tests have resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 5%.

The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 19% through Jan. 9, 2022.