SPRING BAY, Ill. (WMBD) — A former Sankoty Lakes employee has confirmed Monday that they are closing.

According to the former employee, he and 65 other employees received info that they were laid off on Jan. 2. The employees worked for both KDB Group and Columbia Hospitality.

The employees were laid off two days before the KDB Group announced that they will be reevaluating their projects and operations in the Peoria area.

This reevaluation is also expected to impact the operations of the Scottish Rite Theatre and the Betty Jayne Brimmer Center for the Performing Arts.

This story will be updated.