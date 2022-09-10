PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — The sixth annual Cannabis Camp hosted by Trinity Centers is back in Peoria.

Trinity Centers is Peoria’s leading local dispensary and has hosted Cannabis Camp since 2016.

Although no cannabis was for sale at the event, locals were free to bring their own and enjoy a night smoking, listening to music, eating, and doing yoga.

Multiple vendors were in attendance to offer education on the health benefits of cannabis as well as to sell purchasable items.

Trinity Center will host its next cannabis event in April of 2023.