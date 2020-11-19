6th Annual Santa Cause Run to take place Dec. 12-20

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Participants will have a chance to go dashing, maybe through the snow, at this year’s sixth annual Santa Cause Run Dec. 12-20.

The event is sponsored by the Peoria Area Convention and Visitors Bureau (Discover Peoria) and ArtsPartners of Central Illinois.

Due to COVID-19, this year’s race will take place over nine days from Saturday, Dec. 12 to Sunday, Dec. 20. The route will be the loop of ArtsPartners’ Sculpture Walk in downtown Peoria.

The race will begin at the Peoria Riverfront Museum and the route is a little over a mile long. If the participants would like to turn the route into a 5K, they would need to complete the route three times.

A full map of the route can be found below:

Participants will be encouraged to email their times and a photo when completing the run to be posted on the race website. Those submitting times will be entered for a chance to win one of three $100 gift certificates to a Peoria restaurant of their choice.

This year’s race will benefit ArtsPartners of Central Illinois and help fund future Sculpture Walks by ArtsPartners.

With this year’s route highlighting public art, including the nine large scale sculptures featured on this year’s Sculpture Walk, participants can take photos with their favorite artwork. Racers are encouraged to use #DiscoverPeoria and #SantaCauseRun to enter into a contest for additional prizes.

Registration is $30 for adults and $15 for kids (18 and under). Registration is now available through 309Tix or online. Registration includes a race packet with an official 2020 Santa Cause Run t-shirt, locally made in Peoria by Unique Tees, coupons and items from local businesses, and a reusable ArtsPartners shopping tote bag.

Participants can register in person during race packet pick-up on Thursday, Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Friday, Dec. 11 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Peoria Riverfront Museum’s Auditorium, lower entrance.