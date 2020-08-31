6th annual Walk A Mile In My Shoes event recognizes those affected by substance use

CANTON, Ill. (WMBD) — People in Canton are walking to remember loved ones lost due to overdoses and support those struggling with substance abuse.

The 6th annual Walk A Mile In My Shoes, Addiction and Overdose Awareness Walk took place Sunday afternoon in Wallace Park. The event recognizes International Overdose Awareness Day, which falls on Aug 31.

Dozens of people walked two laps around the park to bring awareness to the day while connecting with others who lost someone to an overdose, who are struggling with addiction, or who are in recovery and want to share their story.

Sue Tisdale, event coordinator, said the event is part of her non for profit called Duney’s Defense which is in memory of her late son, Richard Long, who died from an overdose in 2015.

“My daughter and I do this each year to give people an opportunity to gather and get that support and connect with people that share that same sense of loss and support those in recovery,” Tisdale said.

After the walk ended, everyone in attendance gathered around Overdose Memorial Bench to reflect and hear from one another. Some shared stories of loved ones they lost and others spoke on their own battle with substance abuse.

Madison Brown, who lost her mother in 2019, said the walk was helpful and allowed her to connect with others who share similar experiences.

“It’s like ‘hey. we made friends today’ and ‘hey. I’m here for you and you’re here with me’,” Brown said. “It’s nice knowing that we can connect together and a bunch of people know each other now and it’s like we can all say ‘hey we’re family’ because we’ve been through the same things.”

Tisdale said one of the goals for the event was to reduce the stigma and shame around substance abuse.

“It’s not shameful. I’m so proud today after these events that people are sharing their stories that they’re able to pick up the pieces and move on every single day,” Tisdale said. “Hearing and sharing stories is not so much about the healing but also it may help someone else.”

She said she’s encouraging those struggling with substance abuse to reach out and never be afraid to ask for help.

