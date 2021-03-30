$7.8 million dollar referendum for Limestone High School A/C, music room renovations on April 6th ballot

BARTONVILLE, Ill. (WMBD) – Limestone school district voters will get to weigh in on a tax increase for improvements to a local school.

Limestone Community High School only has air conditioning in a handful of its rooms. The school’s superintendent says this makes the building an exception locally.

“I think we’re one of the last school districts without it. All of our feeder schools that feed into Limestone have air conditioning. All the high schools in the Mid-Illini Conference have air conditioning,” said Allan Gresham, Limestone High School Superintendent

Gresham says the lack of A/C in some instances has led to a loss of instructional time.

“We start the school year with two weeks of heat schedule. So we get out at 1:45 an hour earlier than we typically do to try to beat some of that heat,” he said.

To address this issue, on April 6th, a $7.8 million dollar building referendum will be on the ballot for Limestone school voters.

“Our board of education all the way back to 2017, when we started thinking about this, wanted our community and our voters to have a choice,” Gresham said.

If passed, a person with a $100,000 home would pay around $74 dollars more in property taxes a year for the next 10 years. This would increase the district’s tax rate to $2.58.

“This would put us right in the middle of the five total Mid-Illini high schools, two of them would have a lower tax rate and two of them would have a higher tax rate,” Gresham said.

In addition to installing an A/C system, the money would be used to renovate and expand the school’s choir and band rooms. Gresham says providing A/C throughout the building would be a big gain for students.

“It does make students more comfortable, it helps them learn, and studies have shown that it does improve test scores,” he said.

If the referendum does not pass, Gresham says it could be brought up again on a future ballot but it would have to be at least a year from now.