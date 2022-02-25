BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Fire Department responded to a house fire near Evans and Walnut Street in Bloomington at approximately 5:05 p.m. Friday.

According to a Facebook post, the fire crews reported smoke coming from the eaves on all four sides of the two-story home, and additional crews were called from Bloomington and Normal Fire Departments.

Crews were able to quickly extinguish the main bulk of the fire and confirmed no residents remained in the building.

Two adults and five children were displeased by the fire, and are receiving aid from the Red Cross. One firefighter was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

No damage estimate has been made at this time, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.