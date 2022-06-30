PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Seven people living in a Peoria home on N. University Street and W. Macqueen Avenue are now displaced after a car crashed into the building Thursday morning.

Police received the call at 7:38 a.m. and learned the driver of a Chevy Cruz somehow lost control of their vehicle and crashed into the home. No one inside the home was injured, police said.

Peoria Fire Department Battalion Chief Scott Strum said although the driver was not injured, they were taken to a local hospital to be checked out.

At this time, it is unknown what caused the driver to lose control of their vehicle. No arrests have been made.

Inspectors estimated the crash inflicted a total of $40,000 in damage.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.