UPDATE (8:01 p.m.)– Fon du Lac Park District Chief of Police Chance Barolow confirms a call came in around 5:30 p.m. and the boat was pulled around 7:50 p.m.

The boat is a 32 ft Cabin Cruiser with the anchor down. No one was on the boat except for the dogs. They are being cared for by PAWS.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Fire Chief Shawn Sollberger confirmed that multiple dogs were located in a boat in the Illinois River near the Peoria Riverplex Wednesday.

According to Sollberger, there were seven dogs in the abandoned boat. One was dead and the other six were in bad condition.

He said the exact breed of dog is unknown at this time.

