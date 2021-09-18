7 juveniles, 2 adults arrested after fights at Peoria High School Friday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police said multiple people, including adults, were arrested Friday after fights at Peoria High School.

Police said seven juveniles were transported to the Police Department for interviews then brought to the Juvenile Detention Center. Two adults were arrested and brought to the Peoria County Jail.

Police responded to the school on North North Street around 12:20 p.m. Friday regarding a fire alarm at the building and unknown trouble. The call was later upgraded to a large fight outside of the school.

Officers saw a large fight and hundreds of students outside. Police said fights continued despite officers being on the scene. Peoria County Sheriff’s Office, Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office, Bradley Police Department, East Peoria Police Department, Illinois State police, and Peoria Public Schools’ safety personnel were all on-site.

Police used multiple pepper balls to disperse the crowd, stop fights, and prevent additional altercations.

Detectives and Peria Public Schools personnel are investigating the incident with a focus on identifying and apprehending additional parties believed to be involved.

People with information can call CrimeStoppers anonymously at 309-673-9000.