BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a missing 7-month-old infant.

Zaraz V. Walker of Bloomington, Ill was reported missing Feb. 13 at approximately 11:20 p.m.

Walker is a black female infant with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Walker is asked to contact the Bloomington Police Department’s Sgt. Detective Jared Bierbaum via cell (309) 434-2807 or via email jbierbaum@cityblm.org.