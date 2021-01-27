7 new shops arrive at Northwoods Mall in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Northwoods Mall is welcoming the addition of some new businesses opening up shop in the Peoria center.

Seven new businesses have either joined the mall or are set to do so in the next couple of weeks:

Wing Work: Now open in the Food Court, known for serving wings & Buffalo Fries.

Bath Planet: Now open on the lower level, showroom to display and sell acrylic bath systems.

Illinois Math Academy: Now open on the lower level, Peoria’s premier after-school, supplementary educational center with programs in three areas: Mental Math, Lego Robotics, and Test Prep: ACT/SAT.

Mr. Dough: Now open in the Food Court serving pizza, pasta, subs and more.

Jane’s Sweet Addictions: Now open on the lower level selling items like cinnamon roasted nuts, fudge, chocolates, assorted candy, and popcorn.

Normandy’s Boutique: Tentative opening date Jan. 30, 2021, on the lower level with dresses for several occasions including a night out on the town, being the mother of the bride, prom, pageants, homecoming, and more.

The Purse Bar: Tentative opening date Feb. 8, 2021, on the upper level selling handpicked purses from across the country.

“Our guests are always changing and evolving, and at Northwoods Mall, we want to be able to offer them today’s top trends and shopping destinations,” said Ryan Whalen, General Manager. “We are looking forward to welcoming guests to our new stores while keeping the health of shoppers our top priority and providing the safest experience possible.”

The mall already implemented guidelines to combat the spread of COVID-19 while customers are shopping. Those guidelines include: