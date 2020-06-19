7-year-old starts lemonade stand to help pay for friend’s surgeries

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Turning lemons into lemonade … a tale of young friends going above and beyond to help each other.

Kiersten Smithee, 7, said she decided to start a lemonade stand last Saturday for a special reason.

“So I could raise money to help Hunter with his surgeries,” Smithee said.

Hunter Ellis, Kiersten’s 10-year-old friend, was diagnosed last year with Chiari Malformation, a condition where the lower part of his brain herniated into his spinal column. Amanda Ellis, Hunter’s mother, said this condition has had her son going in and out of the hospital for the past year.

“He had four brain surgeries just last year to try to correct this,” Ellis said. “He’s still continuing to get care.”

Kiersten said she and her older sister, Keira, have been outside selling lemonade and pins called “Hunter Hearts” every day from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m to help raise money for Hunter’s upcoming surgeries. They’ve been stationed in the Linnhill Lane neighborhood in Washington with a cooler of drinks and purple pins out on the table.

“Hunter, he loves purple and he wanted to spread his love,” Keira Smithee said.

Hunter said he loves the kind gesture.

“I feel happy,” Hunter said.

He said he’s been given a lot of support from the community and some special gifts, including a hundred letters from his school and a special toy sloth he calls Headler.

“The reason he’s called Headler is because when I have headaches I put him on my head,” Hunter said.

Amanda said she’s also very grateful for the outpour of support they’ve received and she hopes more awareness can be brought to her son’s condition.

“A lot of the doctors we’ve encountered don’t really know anything about it either,” Ellis said.

Kiersten said she hopes Hunter gets better and he responded with a smiley ‘thank you.’

As Kiersten continues her lemonade stand, their friendship will continue on as well.

