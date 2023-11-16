SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD)– Seven years ago, Illinois residents put down deposits for the state’s Monarch Butterfly Specialty License Plate.

On Thursday, they can finally redeem them as Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias announced their launch via news release.

Money raised from the license plates will go toward Monarch Butterfly preservation.

“The creation of this special license plate is just one of many ways Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) is committed to Monarch conservation,” said IDNR Director Natalie Phelps Finnie.

The Sierra Club of Illinois was also pleased with the announcement. Director Jack Darin said “The monarch’s amazing journey from Mexico through Illinois and back reminds us that migration is beautiful, natural, and perilous. As Illinois drivers go on their own journeys as they traverse the state, they can proudly protect a crucial piece of Illinois’ natural heritage by sporting a monarch butterfly decal.”

The Illinois General Assembly approved the license plates in 2016. The $10 deposits benefit Roadside Monarch Habitat Fund.